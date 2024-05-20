Azerbaijani striker: "This is not an excuse, but..."

"The players are tired after the season. Of course, this is not an excuse, but it is a factor that creates difficulties."

Idman.biz informs that this was said by Andrei Vasilenko, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team.

He evaluated the match in which they lost 0:3 to the Ukrainian national team in the European Golden League. According to Vasilenko, as he plays, he already sees mistakes and will work on them and try to eliminate them: "From set to set, our game improves and we bring the end better. But something is missing for victory, and it depends on us. We will try to fix the situation."

The striker of the team said that the next games will be more difficult: "Because we have new volleyball players in the team and they played in Baku for the first time. However, the opponents will analyze the match of our team. However, we are also improving our level of play and I believe we will play better. These two games helped us adjust because we hadn't played together for two years. I think we can show better results in the last games."

It should be noted that our team lost 0:3 to Romania in the first match.

Idman.biz