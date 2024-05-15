National team player: "We will not give up"

"I'm not at my best yet."

Andrey Melnikov, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He explained the state of preparations for the European Golden League. According to Melnikov, the season was difficult and they did not have enough time to rest: "For this reason, not every athlete can reach peak form in two weeks. The team is in good condition. The exercises are good. We will try to play well and not lose."

He said that it will be very difficult to participate in this competition: "The competitors are world-class and experienced. Moreover, the level of preparation of nationals is also different. But we will not give up and we will play. The match against Romania will be difficult. It is a very strong and experienced national. It will not be easy with Ukraine either, but considering that they will not come with the main team, we will try to win."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will play its first match against Romania in the European Golden League on May 17.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz