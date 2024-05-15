15 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan squad for Golden European League

Volleyball
News
15 May 2024 10:11
Azerbaijan squad for Golden European League

The final team of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's volleyball players for the Golden European League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that our team, which will play under the leadership of head coach Farid Jalalov, includes experienced players as well as young people.

Hitters: Vugar Bayramov, Andrey Melnikov, Andrei Vasilenko, Javid Azimov, Yusif Bunyatov, Aslan Hamidov, Ruslan Aliyev
Blockers: Elmin Alishanov, Mardan Mammadov, Emil Ashumov
Setters: Roman Gurskiy, Amirmehdi Ablou
Liberos: Kanan Allahverdiyev, Nihad Gasimov

Azerbaijan will start the fight on May 17. In the first round, which will take place in Azerbaijan for 3 days, the opponents of our national team will be the teams of Romania and Ukraine.

In the second round, which will be held in Belgium from May 24 to 26, our team will face the home team as well as the North Macedonian team. The third stage will take place in Estonia from May 31 to June 2. Here, our opponents will be the host and Luxembourg.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"
15:48
Volleyball

Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"

"Our opponents are very strong"
Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..."
14:01
Volleyball

Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..."

"Our training is going very well"
Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result"
13:47
Volleyball

Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result"

"They are an experienced team"
Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO
12:18
Volleyball

Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO

The meeting is led by the head coach of the national team, Farid Jalalov
Referees determined for the European Golden League 2024 to be held in Baku
14 May 14:58
Volleyball

Referees determined for the European Golden League 2024 to be held in Baku

Three referees have been appointed for the matches to be held at the Volleyball Center of the MYS
Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"
9 May 13:49
Volleyball

Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"

"There are 4-5 players left in the team from our previous team"

Most read

Unpleasant record from Man Utd
13 May 09:24
Football

Unpleasant record from Man Utd

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far
Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION
13 May 14:32
Football

Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany