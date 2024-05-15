Azerbaijan squad for Golden European League

The final team of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's volleyball players for the Golden European League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that our team, which will play under the leadership of head coach Farid Jalalov, includes experienced players as well as young people.

Hitters: Vugar Bayramov, Andrey Melnikov, Andrei Vasilenko, Javid Azimov, Yusif Bunyatov, Aslan Hamidov, Ruslan Aliyev

Blockers: Elmin Alishanov, Mardan Mammadov, Emil Ashumov

Setters: Roman Gurskiy, Amirmehdi Ablou

Liberos: Kanan Allahverdiyev, Nihad Gasimov

Azerbaijan will start the fight on May 17. In the first round, which will take place in Azerbaijan for 3 days, the opponents of our national team will be the teams of Romania and Ukraine.

In the second round, which will be held in Belgium from May 24 to 26, our team will face the home team as well as the North Macedonian team. The third stage will take place in Estonia from May 31 to June 2. Here, our opponents will be the host and Luxembourg.

Idman.biz