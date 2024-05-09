Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"

"There are 4-5 players left in the team from our previous team."

Idman.biz reports that Margarita Stapanenko, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said it.

The striker, who won the bronze prize of the Hungarian championship with Bekeschaba, announced her thoughts on the upcoming competition on the eve of the start of the Golden European League: "The defense line in our team is mostly young people. The upcoming matches will be a good chance for them to gain international experience. The fact that we have to play against strong teams is an added incentive. Of course, we want to win. I think that everything will be done under the leadership of Faig Garayev."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team, which is leaving for Slovenia today, will play its first match in the Golden European League against Croatia on May 17.

