10 May 2024
EN

Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"

Volleyball
News
9 May 2024 13:49
Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"

"There are 4-5 players left in the team from our previous team."

Idman.biz reports that Margarita Stapanenko, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, said it.

The striker, who won the bronze prize of the Hungarian championship with Bekeschaba, announced her thoughts on the upcoming competition on the eve of the start of the Golden European League: "The defense line in our team is mostly young people. The upcoming matches will be a good chance for them to gain international experience. The fact that we have to play against strong teams is an added incentive. Of course, we want to win. I think that everything will be done under the leadership of Faig Garayev."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team, which is leaving for Slovenia today, will play its first match in the Golden European League against Croatia on May 17.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The team of Azerbaijan national team for the European League has been announced
9 May 12:35
Volleyball

The team of Azerbaijan national team for the European League has been announced

14 volleyball players were included in the team coached by Faig Garayev
Azerbaijan national team went to Maribor
9 May 12:02
Volleyball

Azerbaijan national team went to Maribor

Azerbaijan's team will try its strength in several test games here
Azerbaijan volleyball player: "We will do our best to win"
8 May 17:19
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player: "We will do our best to win"

"This season, our team consists mainly of young people"
Faig Garayev: "I have no problem with anyone"
7 May 14:56
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: "I have no problem with anyone"

"Because our goal is the European Championship to be held in 2026"
Anastasia Baiduk: "The task was to win"
7 May 14:47
Volleyball

Anastasia Baiduk: "The task was to win"

"But we will try to achieve the maximum."
Aynur Imanova: "We are running out of time"
7 May 14:38
Volleyball

Aynur Imanova: "We are running out of time"

"The national championship has just ended. That's why we have very little time to prepare"

Most read

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro
7 May 12:10
Football

Man Utd trying to find a buyer for Casemiro

Manchester United are trying to offload Casemiro this summer
Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"
7 May 15:12
Football

Player insults head coach: "Bald egg head"

Antony, a football player of the English club, insulted head coach Eric Ten Hag
RECORDS from Man Utd
7 May 11:08
Football

RECORDS from Man Utd

The absolute record of the team occurred in the 1989/90 season - 16 defeats
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League