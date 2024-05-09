10 May 2024
Azerbaijan national team went to Maribor

9 May 2024 12:02
Azerbaijan national team went to Maribor

The Azerbaijan national team of women's volleyball players, which continues preparations for the Golden European League, left for Slovenia today.

Idman.biz reports that the team will pass the next stage of the training camp in the city of Maribor.

Head coach Faig Garayev left for the trip with the final team. Azerbaijan's team will try its strength in several test games here.

Then Azerbaijani volleyball players will go to Croatia directly from Slovenia to participate in the competition. The first game of Azerbaijan national team in the Golden European League will be against the home team on May 17.

It should be noted that the competition, which will be held in a new format, consists of three stages. The first round of Azerbaijan team's matches (May 17-19) will be held in Croatia, the second round (May 24-26) in Romania, and the third round (May 31-June 2) in Azerbaijan.

