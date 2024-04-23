Champion remains champion - VIDEO - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players was concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that Azerrail challenged Absheron in the final match of the High League.

Among those watching the match were Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Mariana Vasilyeva, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General Azer Aliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Shahin Baghirov, Vice President Faig Garayev, President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation Emin Amrullayev. Georgi Kartvelishvili, president of the Georgian Volleyball Federation, was also present.

The duel between the champions of the last two seasons took place in a tense struggle. The fate of the match organized in the Baku Sports Palace was decided in 4 sets. Last season's champion Azerrail retained their title with a 3:1 victory.

It should be noted that the 3rd place in the women's championship was won by Murov Az Terminal, which beat Ganja in three sets.

High League, women

Final

April 23

16:00. Azerrail - Absheron - 3:1 (25:13, 15:25, 25:21, 25:21)

Baku Sports Palace

