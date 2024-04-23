23 April 2024
GVF President: "As two states, we will carry out cooperation in volleyball"

GVF President: "As two states, we will carry out cooperation in volleyball"

"Inspired by the memorandum, a working group will be created to cover the volleyball federations of Azerbaijan and Georgia."

This was told to Idman.biz by the president of the Georgian Volleyball Federation (GVF), Georgi Kartvelishvili, who is visiting Baku.

He clarified the memorandum signed with Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation today. The GVF president said that these working groups will work in their own directions: "We, as two states, will carry out cooperation not only in classical volleyball but also in beach volleyball. As a result of joint effort, we will organize various competitions in both types. Due to the issues arising from the memorandum, some issues in beach volleyball will also be resolved. We will also sign many works in the direction of development. Soon, the working group will start working."

A day ago, Kartvelishvili said that the match between Azerrail and Murov Az Terminal (3:2) in the final of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players was very interesting: "Yesterday, a match worthy of a real final took place. I thank the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation for inviting us to this competition. The organization of the championship and the many people in the hall once again prove that volleyball is a prevalent sport in Azerbaijan. In the future, I think there will be many such competitions and we will come and participate in them."

He also announced the name of the club he supported in the match between Azerrail and Absheron in the final match of the Azerbaijan women's championship: "Today we are fans of the Absheron team. Because Maryam, a member of our national team, plays here. That's why we support them. I hope that we will witness an interesting game like yesterday."

It should be noted that Absheron lost the first set in the ongoing final match.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

