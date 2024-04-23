Azerbaijan champion: "I will go to where life takes me"

"The match was very exciting."

Idman.biz reports that Azerrail volleyball player Gonzalez Pedro told the press service of the club.

He evaluated the game in which they won 3:2 against Murov Az Terminal in the final of the Azerbaijan championship. According to the 23-year-old Cuban blocker, they were in a difficult situation in the second and third sets: "But we always fought to the end in these 8 months. We understood very well how important today's game is. It is a good thing that we finished the match as winners."

He also emphasized that he has not yet made a decision about his future career: "Life will show that. I have always tried to show my best game, regardless of which championship I play. Now, after evaluating my current physical form and where I want to see myself, I will go to that point where life takes me."

It should be noted that Azerrail won the gold medal for the first time.

