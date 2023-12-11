Azerbaijani vs Poland and Ukraine

The Eastern European Volleyball Zone Association (EEVZA) Championship will be held among U-20 girls.

Idman.biz informs that the Azerbaijani national team will also participate in the competition to be held in Lithuania's Shauliai on January 3-7 next year.

Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia and Poland will compete in the championship along with the hosts and our national team.

According to the regulations of the EURO-2024 qualifying tournament, the first-place team will qualify directly for the final stage of the continental championship.

Idman.biz