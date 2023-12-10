"Khari Bulbul Shusha" lost for the first time, "Azerrail" became the leader - PHOTO

Today, 2 more games were held in the Azerbaijan championship among men's volleyball players.

Idman.biz reports that the day started with the match between "Murov AZ Terminal" and "Khari Bulbul Shusha".

As expected, the meeting took place in the conditions of intense struggle. "Khari Bulbul Shusha", which showed maximum results in three games, took the lead twice. But "Murov AZ Terminal" won a decisive victory and suffered its first defeat against the opponent.

Then "Azerrail" faced "Khari Bulbul Lachin". The "railwaymen" who were upset by the defeat in the last round won this time. The team that won all three sets rose to the 1st place.

Major League

December 10

15:00. "Murov AZ Terminal" - "Khari Bulbul Shusha" - 3:2 (22:25, 25:22, 19:25, 25:16, 16:14)

Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior

18:00. "Azerrail" - "Khari Bulbul Lachin" - 3:0 (26:24, 25:20, 25:20)

Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior

Azerreil 5 4 1 13-5 426-394 11 Khari Bulbul Shusha 4 3 1 11-6 399-353 10 Murov Az Terminal 5 4 1 12-8 465-425 10 Khari Bulbul Lachin 3 1 2 5-6 247-250 4 Neftchi 4 1 3 7-9 360-358 4 MOIK 5 0 5 1-15 307-404 0

Idman.biz