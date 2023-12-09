The time of the game of Shusha and Lachin clubs has been determined

The place and time of the next games in the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players have been confirmed.

According to the information given by ldman.biz website, the next matches of the High League will be held on December 10.

In the first match of the day, "Murov AZ Terminal" will face "Khari Bulbul Shusha". The meeting will start at 15:00.

Then, "Azerrail" will face "Khari Bulbul Lachin" at 18:00

It should be noted that both meetings will be held at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior.

