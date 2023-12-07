7 December 2023
Azerbaijan's player was discharged from the hospital

7 December 2023
Azerbaijan’s player was discharged from the hospital

Tural Hasanli, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" team, was discharged from the hospital.

Idman.biz reports that the 33-year-old setter will continue his treatment at home under the supervision of a doctor.

It is reported that Hasanli, who underwent surgery on December 1 due to internal bleeding and intestinal rupture, is now feeling better.

It should be noted that he was brought to Baku in a very critical condition after the match against Panathinaikos in the "Challenge Cup" and was taken to the hospital directly from the airport.

Idman.biz

