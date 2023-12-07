7 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijani captain of "Vasas": "I try to fulfill my duty properly"

Volleyball
News
7 December 2023 09:35
"Being a club captain in another country is not easy. In this regard, the head coach of the team, Giannis Athanasopoulos, and the management support me."

Idman.biz informs that Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova, the head coach of the Hungarian "Vasas" club, said this in a statement to the club's official website.

The member of the Azerbaijani national team said that she is trying to cope with the task that falls on her: "I am trying to fulfill my duty properly. Even if everything is not always perfect, I strive to overcome it.

Abdulazimova talked about the remaining part of the season. She said that the team is on the right track: "Almost half of the season is over. The team is on the right track. To achieve higher success, it is required to work harder."

It should be noted that after 7 rounds, "Vasas" ranked first with the maximum result.

Idman.biz

