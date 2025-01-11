11 January 2025
The oldest ATP champion in the last 47 years

The oldest ATP champion in the last 47 years

38-year-old Gael Monfils became the oldest tennis player to win an ATP tournament in the last 47 years.

French won the championship at the ATP-250 tournament held in Oakland, Idman.biz reports.

On the day of the final, Monfils, who turned 38 years, 4 months and 10 days old, defeated 25-year-old Belgian Zizu Bergs - 6:3, 6:4.

For Monfils, the 52nd tennis player in the world, the title he won in New Zealand was the 13th in his career.

In 1977 Ken Rosewall won the tournament held in Hong Kong at the age of 43.

