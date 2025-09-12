Six Azerbaijani table tennis players gear up for 3rd CIS Games

From September 28 to October 8, six promising Azerbaijani table tennis players will represent the country at the 3rd CIS Games, held across seven cities.

Idman.biz, citing the event’s official website, reports that these athletes have already proven themselves on the national stage and are fully prepared to compete for medals internationally.

The table tennis competitions at the 3rd CIS Games will be held in two age categories: athletes born in 2008 and 2011.

Ramil Jafarov, coach of the Azerbaijani national table tennis team, spoke about the team’s preparation, upcoming plans, and goals: “The squad participating in the 3rd CIS Games was formed about six months ago, and since then, the athletes have been training according to a planned schedule. The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation has provided us with all the necessary conditions. In August, we organized a training camp in China. Additionally, we plan to participate in an international tournament as part of the preparation phase. The team will be fully ready for the CIS Games.

Athletes born in 2008 and 2011 will compete. Regardless of their age, Azerbaijani players have already made their mark. Recently, at the national championship for seniors, our young athlete Onur Guluzade became champion, while Adil Ahmadzada took third place. Among the girls, Marziyya Nurbatova won the champion title. All three athletes will participate in the CIS Games, demonstrating that they are already competing strongly with seniors, and in some cases, outperforming them.

We don’t know all our future opponents fully, but we have seen many of them in international tournaments. We know their capabilities and believe our athletes are not inferior. Our expectations are high, the minimum goal is to reach the finals. We will compete for medals in every age category,” he said.

Idman.biz