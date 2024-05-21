Azerbaijani table tennis players in the European Championship

The young table tennis players of Azerbaijan will participate in the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the national team went to the capital of Romania for this purpose.

Azerbaijan’s 4 athletes will show their skills in the Bucharest trials. Onur Guluzade, Shakir Gadirov, Yagmur Mammadli and Banu Baytalli will fight for victory under the leadership of the team's coaches Mikhail Timofeyev and Elnur Hidayatzade. The competitions will start on May 22.

It should be noted that the international judge Zaur Mikayilov was also invited to the European Championships. An experienced referee will manage the games of the competition.

Idman.biz