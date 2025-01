An Azerbaijani athlete has achieved success at the H&N Cup.

Idman.biz reports that Vladislav Kalmykov won a bronze medal at the competition held in Munich, Germany.

Kalmykov scored 217.1 points in the men's 10m air pistol event. This marks the first medal for the Azerbaijani team, which is represented by seven sharpshooters at the tournament.

The competition is set to conclude tomorrow.

