10m shooting Grand Prix in Ruse, Slovenia continues.

Today representatives of Azerbaijan also joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

Two of Azerbaijani athletes participated in the women's pistol shooting competition in the qualification stage. Nigar Nasirova took 5th place with 570 points, Khanna Aliyeva took 11th place with 562 points. Nigar, who was in the first eight, advanced to the final stage.

Today's decisive round will start at 18:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz