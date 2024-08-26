A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ADK and AAF - PHOTO

A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Deflympic Committee (ADK) and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (AAF).

At the meeting Namig Novruzov, the general secretary of ADK, Sahib Gulmammadov, a member of the Board of Directors, Askhab Kalayev, an employee of the Sports Department, AAF vice-presidents Zemfira Meftahatdinova, Tofig Baylarov, general secretary Emin Jafarov and the head of the national shooting team coach Irada Ashumova participated, Idman.biz reports.

According to the memorandum, both institutions will cooperate in such areas as the development of the Deflimpia movement in the country, the involvement of hearing impaired people in sports, the development of joint proposals for development in this direction, the implementation of meetings, projects, and educational work.

First, Novruzov gave general information about the international Deaflympic Movement and the International Deaf Sports Committee. He spoke about the work and plans carried out in the direction of ensuring mass participation of people with hearing impairment in sports, integrating them into social life through sports. Novruzov expressed confidence that mutual cooperation with AAF will lay the foundation for new successes in the future.

Meftahatdinova called the cooperation an important step towards the development of inclusive sports. He said that the Memorandum will open up additional opportunities for expansion of existing cooperation and further development of sports relations.

Later, Jafarov said that all kinds of conditions will be created for hearing-impaired people to be involved in both types of shooting, to participate in training and many active activities held at the Baku Shooting Center, to be involved in special lessons by professional teachers, and to provide them with the necessary equipment during their preparation for competitions. stressed.

Beylarov noted that information sessions and awareness campaigns will be organized in various schools and educational centers in order to attract hearing impaired people who have interest and ability to shooting sports within the framework of joint cooperation.

