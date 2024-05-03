Ruslan Lunev was 21st in the World Cup

Shooting World Cup held in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that the qualification stage of men's air pistol shooting from a distance of 10 m has ended.

78 shooters determined the owner of 8 tickets to the final. 5 representatives of Azerbaijan also crossed the goal.

None of them qualified for the decisive round. Ruslan Lunev took 21st place with 578 points, Vladislav Kalmykov took 32nd place with 576 points, and Rasul Mammadov took 41st place with 574 points. Haji Musayev was 46th (572 points) and Elvin Astanov was 56th (570 points) among our shooters who fought only for rating points.

It should be noted that the winners of this category will be announced tomorrow.

Idman.biz