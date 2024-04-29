29 April 2024
EN

Faroese father - son duo go for the record

Shooting
News
29 April 2024 16:02
Faroese father - son duo go for the record

The list of fathers and sons who played in the same team at the same time has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that 12 families were represented in the list published by IFFHS.

A couple of them are currently performing side by side in Vikingur. Atli Gregersen and his son Arni Atlason have already been on the field together in 21 matches.

This is the second indicator of the XXI century. Other Faroese players playing for Fulafjördur, Jakub Mikkelsen and Poul Mikkelsen, participated in 35 games together.

The IFFHS list includes two players who are teammates with their two sons. Kelly Foster was teammates with both Arthur Colin Foster and Rayne Foster in the Barbados national team.

Aleksey Eremenko Sr. from Finland performed with Alexey Eremenko Jr. in the HIK team and Roman Eremenko in Jaro. One pair of other father-sons played in the national team, while the rest were teammates in clubs.

The list also includes a couple who have played in the same game only once. They were not on the field at the same time because they replaced each other. Eiður Guðjohnsen, the son of Arnor Guðjohnsen, was replaced in the 62nd minute of the Icelandic national team's match against Estonia in 1996.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Meftahatdinova didn’t qualify for Paris-2024
15:44
Shooting

Meftahatdinova didn’t qualify for Paris-2024

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament has ended
Azerbaijani shooters’ Doha test
24 April 16:18
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters’ Doha test

The qualifying round will start on April 26
Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target
23 April 18:24
Shooting

Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament continues
European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium
21 April 13:30
Shooting

European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium

The competition was successful for the Azerbaijani athlete
Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament
19 April 14:29
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament

The competition, which will start today, will continue until April 29
Record will be shattered at the Baku World Cup
18 April 16:49
Shooting

Record will be shattered at the Baku World Cup

"Usually when we held the World Cup, about 70 countries participated"

Most read

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"
26 April 17:26
Football

Trabzonspor player: "I am considered better than Messi"

"I was only 22 years old at the time"
4 champions for Qarabag
09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW
27 April 11:37
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW

"My match at any stage had its own difficulty, none of my opponents were weak"
Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo
27 April 11:03
Judo

Historic achievement: New record in Azerbaijani judo

Hidayat was stronger than all his competitors at the next European Championship held in Zagreb