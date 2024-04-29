Meftahatdinova didn’t qualify for Paris-2024

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament has ended.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the competition in Doha, the capital of Qatar, the winners of the skit category were determined.

The snipers of the Azerbaijani national team also participated in the competition. Regina Meftahatdinova, who reached the final stage in the women's competition, is one step away from Paris-2024.

She finished the tournament in 5th place with 25 points. According to the regulations, the two best athletes among those who did not win a license in the previous competitions won the right to participate in the Olympics. As a result, the holders of the 2nd and 4th places, Indian Maheshwari Chauhan and Swedish Victoria Larsson, became license holders. Chile's Francisca Crovetto Chad, who took 1st place, got this qualification first, and the country of China's Yiting Jiang, who took 3rd place, got two qualifications.

Other members of our team could not name the classification barrier. At the stage where Regina scored 120 points, Nurlana Jafarova was 15th with 118 points, Sevda Mustafayeva was 69th with 101 points.

None of our male skaters made it to the final round. Niyaz Aghazade took 74th place with 116 points, Fuad Gurbanov took 92nd place with 113 points, and Javid Hasanov took 128th place with 105 points.

It should be noted that Aydan Jamalova, Ali Huseynli, Ulviyya Eyvazova, Sabir Mehdizada, Rena Alaskarova, and Alimirza Guliyev, who represented our national team in the trap competition, failed to pass the qualification stage.

Idman.biz