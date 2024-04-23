23 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target

Shooting
News
23 April 2024 18:24
Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament continues.

Idman.biz reports that the qualification stage has ended in the trap, where the Azerbaijan national team is also represented.

6 Azerbaijani snipers fought for the qualification to the final stage in the tournament in Doha, the capital of Qatar. None of them could advance to the decisive round.

140 participants checked their accuracy in the men's competition. Ali Huseynli was 57th with 116 points, Sabir Mehdizade was 110th with 112 points, Alimirza Guliyev was 123rd with 109 points.

79 snipers participated in the women's fight. Ulviyya Eyvazova was 42nd with 110 points, Aydan Jamalova was 62nd with 104 points, and Rana Alaskarova was 77th with 88 points.

It should be noted that the tournament in Doha will be continued in a skit where Azerbaijan is not represented.

Idman.biz

Related news

European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium
21 April 13:30
Shooting

European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium

The competition was successful for the Azerbaijani athlete
Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament
19 April 14:29
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament

The competition, which will start today, will continue until April 29
Record will be shattered at the Baku World Cup
18 April 16:49
Shooting

Record will be shattered at the Baku World Cup

"Usually when we held the World Cup, about 70 countries participated"
Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Azerbaijan's young athletes will gain great experience in Paris-2024 for Los Angeles" - PHOTO - VIDEO
15 April 13:33
Shooting

Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Azerbaijan's young athletes will gain great experience in Paris-2024 for Los Angeles" - PHOTO - VIDEO

She commented on the licenses that the Azerbaijani athletes have won so far
Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev won the Azerbaijan Cup – RESULTS – PHOTO
9 April 12:14
Shooting

Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev won the Azerbaijan Cup – RESULTS – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Cup on stand and shooting has been concluded
1 more gold medal in Dortmund
24 March 11:03
Shooting

1 more gold medal in Dortmund

Zeynab Sultanova, the team's sniper, got home with a 10-meter air pistol

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned