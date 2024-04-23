Azerbaijani snipers did not hit the target

The World Shooting Olympic Qualifying Tournament continues.

Idman.biz reports that the qualification stage has ended in the trap, where the Azerbaijan national team is also represented.

6 Azerbaijani snipers fought for the qualification to the final stage in the tournament in Doha, the capital of Qatar. None of them could advance to the decisive round.

140 participants checked their accuracy in the men's competition. Ali Huseynli was 57th with 116 points, Sabir Mehdizade was 110th with 112 points, Alimirza Guliyev was 123rd with 109 points.

79 snipers participated in the women's fight. Ulviyya Eyvazova was 42nd with 110 points, Aydan Jamalova was 62nd with 104 points, and Rana Alaskarova was 77th with 88 points.

It should be noted that the tournament in Doha will be continued in a skit where Azerbaijan is not represented.

Idman.biz