3 September 2024
Azerbaijan rowing championship kicks off - PHOTO

3 September 2024 18:12
The Azerbaijan championship in academic rowing, kayaking, and canoeing, which was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (ACRF), has been launched.

Idman.biz reports that more than 100 athletes from Baku and Mingachevir compete in the competition organized at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

At the national championship, paddlers perform in kayak and canoe types in 1 and 2-person boats at a distance of 200, 500, and 1000 meters. In academic rowing, participants test their strength in 1, 2, and 4-person boats at a distance of 1000 and 1500 meters.

Besides being awarded diplomas and medals, the winning athletes will be entitled to participate in the traditional international Mingachevir Regatta to be held in October.

