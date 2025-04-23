Arzu Huseynova: “We’ve emerged with honor from every event hosted in our country”

“We’ve emerged with honor from every event hosted in our country,” said Arzu Huseynova, National Press Secretary of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, at the inaugural press conference for the upcoming 3rd CIS Games.

Idman.biz reports that Huseynova emphasized Azerbaijan’s consistent success in organizing major international events:

“Every effort we’ve made has met global standards. As for medals, we’ll strive to ensure there’s no dissatisfaction.”

As previously reported, the opening and closing ceremonies of the CIS Games will be held at the Ganja City Stadium. The event will feature 23 sports disciplines across 12 venues, with around 5,550 participants expected. While the Games are mainly for CIS countries, participants from other nations are also set to attend.

Media accreditation for the Games will begin in May.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz