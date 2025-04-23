Motto and participation figures announced for 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The official motto and expected participation figures for the upcoming 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan have been unveiled.

Arzu Huseynova, National Press Secretary of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, shared the updates during the first official press conference dedicated to the Games, Idman.biz reports.

The event will be held under the slogan: “Victory in Every Heart.”

Competitions will take place across seven cities in Azerbaijan — Ganja, Gabala, Sheki, Yevlakh, Khankendi, Goygol, and Mingachevir. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will be hosted at the Ganja City Stadium.

Athletes will compete in 23 sports disciplines at 12 venues, with approximately 5,550 participants expected. In addition to CIS countries, athletes from other nations have also been invited.

Organizers — including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company — are continuing preparations related to logistics, venue readiness, accreditation, accommodation, and more.

