Babir and Leyla: Meet the mascots of 3rd CIS Games

The official mascots of the 3rd CIS Games, to be held in Azerbaijan, have been revealed.

The announcement was made during the event's first official press conference, Idman.biz reports.

"Meet our charming mascots – Babir and Leyla! Energetic and friendly mascots, Babir and Leyla, designed in the image of Caucasian leopards, are not just cute characters, they are a vivid embodiment of Azerbaijan’s spirit, its rich nature, strength and hospitality.

Azerbaijan takes pride in its unique natural heritage, and the Caucasian leopard holds a special place among its treasures. This majestic and rare animal is one of the largest leopards in the world and has anciently inhabited in the picturesque corners of our country.

Babir is a small whirlwind of Caucasian energy, symbolizes youth, activity, and inexhaustible optimism. His love for jumping and playing makes him a favorite of children and adults alike. The friendly Babir, open to new acquaintances, will gladly show our guests the cities of Azerbaijan that are hosting the Games. His infectious laughter and positive attitude will bring you joy and fun. Leyla, this charming leopardess, embodies beauty, grace, and calm wisdom. Leyla is always ready to support and inspire athletes. Her gentle and welcoming nature will provide guests with an atmosphere of comfort and hospitality.”

The CIS Games will take place from September 28 to October 8, 2025.

