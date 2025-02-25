25 February 2025
Next Meeting of the Working Group on Preparation for the III CIS Games Held

25 February 2025 12:47
Active preparations are underway for the III CIS Games, which will be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2025. The next online meeting of the relevant working group took place on February 24.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive Committee participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants were presented with the progress of preparations for the Games by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, along with suggestions for the draft regulations of the III CIS Games, which are to be approved by the Physical Education and Sports Council.

It was decided that by February 28, the details of the competitions in the sports disciplines for the Games, including age categories, should be developed with the responsible individuals proposed by Azerbaijan.

CIS member states' bodies in charge of physical education and sports are asked to identify the responsible persons for the accreditation process of participants in the Games, to be managed through a digital platform. These details should be submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan by March 7.

The III CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8, 2025, in Ganja, the "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States" for that year, as well as in Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

Competitions in 23 sports are proposed, and athletes from not only CIS countries but also other nations are expected to be invited to participate.

Idman.biz

