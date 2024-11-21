24 November 2024
AMADA champions gender equality and anti-doping collaboration at 66th CAHAMA meeting in Strasbourg

Other
News
21 November 2024 14:44
43
The 66th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) convened in Strasbourg, France, bringing together key stakeholders to advance global anti-doping efforts.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), who actively contributed to the discussions, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting's agenda addressed a wide range of topics, including the approval of the previous session's report, the integration of anti-doping policies into international legal frameworks, and strategies for tackling emerging challenges. Plans for future CAHAMA sessions were also outlined.

Among the key themes was fostering gender equality in sports. Delegates reviewed the work of the "Gender Equality in Anti-Doping Assurance" (GECA) Committee, emphasizing the importance of creating fair opportunities for athletes of all genders.

The significance of the "OneVoice" initiative—a global effort to harmonize anti-doping strategies and enhance collaboration among governments—was a focal point of discussions. Members underscored the initiative’s role in unifying anti-doping policies to bolster the fight against doping, with actionable proposals presented for its implementation.

The committee also explored new approaches to safeguarding athletes' rights on an international scale while addressing challenges in the evolving anti-doping landscape.

Attention was given to strengthening the roles of the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board. Proposals were put forward to enhance these platforms and better align them with the shared goals of CAHAMA members.

As the meeting progressed, elections for the positions of CAHAMA Chair, Vice-Chair, and GECA Chair were announced, with March 12, 2025, set as the deadline for candidate submissions.

The event concluded with a comprehensive discussion on key issues, followed by a Q&A session that allowed delegates to exchange insights and chart a collaborative path forward.

The 66th CAHAMA meeting underscored the critical importance of international cooperation in ensuring fairness, equity, and integrity in sports.

Idman.biz

