12 September 2024
Baku hosts inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition - PHOTO

12 September 2024 21:27
Azerbaijan has successfully hosted its inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition, Idman.biz reports.

The two-day event took place at the "Test and Training Azerbaijan" center, with the backing of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan (AAF) and the organizational assistance of the Nargis Foundation.

Twelve local drivers participated in the competition.

The first day featured a qualifying round where Niyaz Bediyev secured first place, Rahman Shikhaliev took second, and Elvin Khudaverdiyev achieved third.

The following day featured the official opening ceremony, a drift car parade, and a meet-and-greet with the drivers.

After intense competition, Niyaz Bediyev emerged as the overall winner, with Elvin Khudaverdiyev finishing second and Rahman Shikhaliev in third.

Prizes included 3000 manat ($1,764) for the first place, 2000 manat ($1,176) for the second, and 1000 manat ($588) for the third. Winners also received trophies, medals, and certificates.

The competition was judged by international experts. Alongside the drifting events, the program featured an exhibition of new and classic cars, entertainment zones, and a concert program with renowned performers.

The event was supported by various brands, including Sveza, VTB Bank, MG Motors, AMSOIL Azerbaijan, ENEOS Azerbaijan, Shokki Mokki, E-Point, Berga, Honghi Azerbaijan, Maserati Azerbaijan, Avatr Azerbaijan, 166/156 Transportation Company, Xpeng Azerbaijan, Red Bull Azerbaijan, and Llumar Azerbaijan.

The "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" series is set to include five stages over the year and is poised to become a key platform for determining Azerbaijan’s drift champion.

Idman.biz

