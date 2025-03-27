27 March 2025
Curtis Blaydes: "I am fighting June 21 in Azerbaijan"

27 March 2025 15:36
21
Heavyweight American fighter Curtis Blaydes will face Russian Rizvan Kuniyev in a fight on June 21 at an upcoming UFC event in Azerbaijan.

According to Sportal.az, the American fighter shared the news on his social media account.

Idman.biz reports that the athlete, known by the nickname "Razor," wrote: “I am fighting June 21 in Azerbaijan.”
This marks the fourth scheduled date for the fight, which has been postponed multiple times. Originally planned for February 22, the fight was then moved to March 8, only to be canceled last minute due to Blaydes' illness.
Subsequently, the heavyweights were expected to meet on May 17 in Qatar, but the event was eventually moved to Las Vegas.

It is worth noting that the official announcement of the Azerbaijan UFC event has not yet been made, and Curtis Blaydes is the first to confirm the event's existence.

