New locations for UFC events revealed

The potential host countries for upcoming UFC tournaments have been announced.

UFC Vice President Bryan Shaw has shared insights on the organization's plans to expand its global reach, Idman.biz reports.

Shaw stated that starting in 2026, UFC events will be held in Germany. While he considers France and Spain less likely options, he highlighted the Netherlands and Poland as strong candidates for hosting future events in Europe. Additionally, the UFC is exploring possibilities in Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, South Africa, and Rwanda.

UFC has previously organized events in France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland.

Notably, although Shaw did not discuss the 2025 schedule, renowned journalist Ariel Helwani has suggested on social media that UFC Fight Night 260, scheduled for June 21 but not yet assigned a venue, could potentially take place in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz