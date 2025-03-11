Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev is unlikely to face a top-five opponent in his next bout.

Fiziev’s defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 marked his third consecutive loss, making a high-profile matchup less probable, Idman.biz reports.

Despite this setback, he is expected to retain his spot in the top 15 rankings. His recent losses also had justifiable reasons - an injury led to his defeat against Mateusz Gamrot, while his rematch with Gaethje was arranged on short notice.

Looking ahead, Fiziev’s next opponent will likely be someone ranked close to him. A potential matchup could be against 9th-ranked Beneil Dariush, an Iranian-American fighter.

Idman.biz