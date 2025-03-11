11 March 2025
EN

Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?

MMA
News
11 March 2025 12:07
17
Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev is unlikely to face a top-five opponent in his next bout.

Fiziev’s defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 marked his third consecutive loss, making a high-profile matchup less probable, Idman.biz reports.

Despite this setback, he is expected to retain his spot in the top 15 rankings. His recent losses also had justifiable reasons - an injury led to his defeat against Mateusz Gamrot, while his rematch with Gaethje was arranged on short notice.

Looking ahead, Fiziev’s next opponent will likely be someone ranked close to him. A potential matchup could be against 9th-ranked Beneil Dariush, an Iranian-American fighter.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat
10 March 10:06
MMA

Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat

"Sorry guys I let you down"
UFC Fiziyev - Gaetji fight considered the best - VIDEO
9 March 13:23
MMA

UFC Fiziyev - Gaetji fight considered the best - VIDEO

For this they were awarded an additional bonus of $ 50,000 by the UFC
Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Alex Pereira to become UFC Champion - VIDEO
9 March 10:55
MMA

Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Alex Pereira to become UFC Champion - VIDEO

Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev held his next fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Justin Gaethje outguns Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 - VIDEO
9 March 09:46
MMA

Justin Gaethje outguns Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev faced off against American athlete Justin Gaethje

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament

Most read

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded