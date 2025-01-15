Sadykhov’s fight to be the third-biggest bout in Las Vegas

On February 15, in Las Vegas (USA), the number of fights continues to rise for the UFC Fight Night event featuring Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Nazim Sadykhov.

Sadykhov will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim in this matchup.

Initially, it was considered the second most important fight of the night, but now, due to changes in status, it will be the third, Idman.biz reports.

The fight between Calvin Kattar (USA) and Yousef Jalal (Morocco) now takes precedence.

The main event of the evening will feature Jared Cannonier (USA) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (Brazil).

So far, 14 fighters for the tournament have been confirmed.

Sadykhov's most recent fight was on November 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faced Russian Vyacheslav Borshchev. After three rounds of action, the judges ruled the fight a draw.

