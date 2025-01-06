UFC Fight Night bouts featuring Nazim Sadykhov confirmed

The fights for the February 15 UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, where Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Nazim Sadykhov will compete, have been finalized.

Sadykhov is set to face Brazilian fighter Ismael Bonfim. This fight is considered the second most important bout of the night. The main event will feature Jared Cannonier (USA) taking on Gregory Rodrigues (Brazil), Idman.biz reports.

So far, 12 fighters are confirmed for the tournament, though the roster may expand.

Sadykhov's last fight took place on November 11, 2023, at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he faced Russian Viacheslav Borshchev. The three-round match ended in a draw as declared by the judges.

