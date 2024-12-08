Vugar Karamov: "I do not consider myself weaker than anyone" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Vugar Karamov, MMA fighter of Azerbaijan and Gabala Sports Club, to Idman.biz.

- You will fight again in Rizin. Who did the offer come from?

- ⁠In my last match I won against Kazumasa Majima (Japan). After that, they were looking for an opponent for Roberto Satoshi for the belt match of the 71 kg weight class. I suggested that I could fight. They couldn't find an opponent and said to fight with you.

- Do you know the opponent?

- He is a very good athlete. At the same time, it is a strong competitor. It will be a good meeting. I will do my best to win. Let's see how it will be in the end.

- Have you already started preparations for the meeting?

- I didn't stop training. I knew it was going to be a fight. That's why my preparation is at a high level. I am currently in a training camp in Dagestan. I will return to Azerbaijan on December 7 and lose some weight. I will leave for Japan on December 26. This is just a check for me at 71 weight. It's also a belt fight.

- ⁠Roberto Satoshi defeated Tofig Musayev in 2021. Is this why you think about revenge?

- It doesn't matter to me. No matter who my opponent wins or loses to, I do not consider myself inferior to anyone. I know what I am capable of. Therefore, such issues do not make me think about anything.

- Your meeting will coincide with December 31 - World Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis. What effect can that day have on your performance?

- It will be a great holiday for me. Of course, that meeting will be important in my life. Therefore, fighting on such a day requires responsibility. I would very much like to make our people happy by winning World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz