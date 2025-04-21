21 April 2025
EN

EJU: "The work hasn’t stopped there for Zelym Kotsoiev"

Judo
News
21 April 2025 14:36
16
EJU: "The work hasn’t stopped there for Zelym Kotsoiev"

The European judo community is eagerly anticipating the next showdown between Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev and Georgian judoka Ilia Sulamanidze.

The European Judo Union (EJU) has evaluated the balance of power in the -100 kg weight class ahead of the upcoming continental championship, Idman.biz reports.

“The -100kg category is led by the Olympic final titans; Zelym Kotsoiev (AZE) and Ilia Sulamanidze (GEO). It was a fairytale for Kotsoiev who won back to back gold medals in the World Championships and Olympic Games, but the work hasn’t stopped there for the world ranked number one, and he is returning to competition in Podgorica. Of course it was a tougher comeback for Sulamanidze, who also attempted a comeback on home soil in Tbilisi but seemed not the right time with in an early exit. In 2023 and 2024, he took senior European Championship silver medals, now he’s only coming for gold.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Professional development program for judo coaches in Goranboy concluded - PHOTO
20 April 12:42
Judo

Professional development program for judo coaches in Goranboy concluded - PHOTO

Coaches from the Ganja-Dashkan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur regions participated in the six-day program
World and European champions prepare for Istanbul Tournament
18 April 15:10
Judo

World and European champions prepare for Istanbul Tournament

Azerbaijan’s national youth judo team is gearing up for its next major competition
Azerbaijani judokas set for Berlin challenge
17 April 15:31
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas set for Berlin challenge

European Judo Championships Cadets are set to take place in Berlin, the capital of Germany.
EJU: “Heydarov eyes fifth European judo title”
17 April 11:14
Judo

EJU: “Heydarov eyes fifth European judo title”

European Judo Union (EJU) has praised Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov ahead of the upcoming European Championships in Podgorica
60 judokas take belt rank exams - PHOTO
16 April 18:00
Judo

60 judokas take belt rank exams - PHOTO

A belt rank exam has been held at the National Training Center for Judo Teams, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation
Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE
16 April 17:13
Judo

Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE

The Olympic medalist has been appointed as the Performance Director at the Saudi Arabian National Olympic Committee

Most read

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
19 April 10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
19 April 18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
19 April 10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
19 April 09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches