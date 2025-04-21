EJU: "The work hasn’t stopped there for Zelym Kotsoiev"

The European judo community is eagerly anticipating the next showdown between Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev and Georgian judoka Ilia Sulamanidze.

The European Judo Union (EJU) has evaluated the balance of power in the -100 kg weight class ahead of the upcoming continental championship, Idman.biz reports.

“The -100kg category is led by the Olympic final titans; Zelym Kotsoiev (AZE) and Ilia Sulamanidze (GEO). It was a fairytale for Kotsoiev who won back to back gold medals in the World Championships and Olympic Games, but the work hasn’t stopped there for the world ranked number one, and he is returning to competition in Podgorica. Of course it was a tougher comeback for Sulamanidze, who also attempted a comeback on home soil in Tbilisi but seemed not the right time with in an early exit. In 2023 and 2024, he took senior European Championship silver medals, now he’s only coming for gold.”

Idman.biz