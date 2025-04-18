World and European champions prepare for Istanbul Tournament

Azerbaijan’s national youth judo team is gearing up for its next major competition.

Azerbaijani judokas will take part in the European Cup to be held in Istanbul on May 3–4, Idman.biz reports.

The squad consists of 30 athletes — 20 boys and 10 girls.

Among them are world champions in the cadet category: Khadija Gadashova (52 kg), Nihad Mamishov (60 kg), and Jasur Ibadli (81 kg), as well as European Junior Championship medalists Nizami Imranov (66 kg) and Aslan Kotsoev (90 kg).

Teams from 25 countries are expected to compete in the European Cup.

