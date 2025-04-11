Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary – PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national judo team is continuing its training camp in Hungary.

The Azerbaijani athletes are participating in training sessions organized by the European Judo Union (EJU) at the Olympic base in the city of Tata, Idman.biz reports.

Many teams have joined the training camp in preparation for the European Championship, which will begin in Podgorica on April 23.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) are preparing for their first competition since the Olympics.

