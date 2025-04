The Azerbaijani judo team has begun a training camp in Hungary.

The training session is being held at the Olympic base in Tata, organized by the European Judo Union (EJU), Idman.biz reports.

Many teams from various countries are participating in this training camp ahead of the European Championship, which will kick off on April 23 in Podgorica.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) are preparing for their first competition after the Olympics.

Idman.biz