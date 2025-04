National judo team roster announced for European Cup

On April 5-6, the European Cadet Judo Cup will take place in Teplice, Czech Republic.

The tournament will feature 857 judokas from 38 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will compete with 33 judokas (17 boys, 16 girls) across 16 weight categories.

Azerbaijan's Squad:

Boys

50 kg: Ibrahim Talibov, Anar Guliyev

55 kg: Muhammadali Husiyev, Rasul Alizada

60 kg: Zeyd Alasgarov, Royal Gayibov

66 kg: Ali Humbatov, Ozgan Guliyev

73 kg: Muhammad Agakishiyev, Ayhan Hasanli, Said Sharifov

81 kg: Amin Mehdiyev, Abdullah Rahmatov

90 kg: Said Huseynov, Nuraddin Aliyev

+90 kg: Subhan Akhundov, Tunar Farzaliyev

Girls

40 kg: Medina Huseynova

44 kg: Gulshan Huseynova, Khadija Abdullayeva, Fatima Abdullayeva

48 kg: Leyla Alekberova, Nermin Agamirzade, Konul Eyvazli, Nargiz Ahmedova

52 kg: Tovsiya Babayeva

57 kg: Aliya Rustamova, Nezaket Valiyeva, Gulnaz Mammadtaghiyeva

63 kg: Ayan Aliyeva

70 kg: Masuma Mammadli, Rana Ahmadova

+70 kg: Zemfira Aliyeva

The junior boys' team will be led by head coach Emin Iskandarov and coach Nijat Shikhalizada, while the junior girls' team will be led by head coach Elnur Ismayilov and coach Amrah Ahmadov.

Idman.biz