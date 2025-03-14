14 March 2025
The Unbeatable Heydarov

14 March 2025
Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) continues his incredible winning streak on the international stage.

The Azerbaijani judoka has remained undefeated for 16 months, Idman.biz reports.

His streak includes 21 matches across four tournaments. Heydarov last tasted defeat in December 2023, when he lost in the quarterfinals of the European Open Championship to Akil Gjakova from Kosovo.

However, Heydarov avenged that loss with dominant victories over Gjakova at both the World Championships in Abu Dhabi and the Olympic Games.

Heydarov claimed gold last year at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku, as well as at the World and European Championships. He is currently training with the national team in Japan.

