14 March 2025
EN

Roster changes for Grand Prix in Tbilisi

Judo
News
14 March 2025 12:55
12
Roster changes for Grand Prix in Tbilisi

There have been changes to the roster of the Azerbaijani women's judo team for the Grand Prix tournament, which will be held in Tbilisi.

Judokas Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Shafag Hamidova will not be traveling to the capital of Georgia, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, the team's final lineup includes four athletes: Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, and Gunel Hasanli (both 70 kg).

This Grand Prix will be the second ranking event of the season for Azerbaijani women judokas, following the similar tournament held in Baku, and will take place from March 21-23 in Tbilisi.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Countdown continues for European Championship start
12:04
Judo

Countdown continues for European Championship start

The European Judo Union (EJU) continues the countdown for the upcoming European Championship

Azerbaijani judokas continue training at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO
10:43
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas continue training at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO

19 athletes from the national teams have been selected for the training camp held in Nymburk

Two Azerbaijani judo athletes among the selected for the Tbilisi Grand Prix
13 March 11:57
Judo

Two Azerbaijani judo athletes among the selected for the Tbilisi Grand Prix

Two Azerbaijani judo athletes will be among the selected participants at the upcoming Grand Prix tournament in Tbilisi

43 clubs to compete in ACF Cup
12 March 16:29
Judo

43 clubs to compete in ACF Cup

The ACF U17 Ne-waza Cup will kick off on March 15
Gashim Magomedov retains world ranking position
12 March 12:18
Judo

Gashim Magomedov retains world ranking position

The World Taekwondo Federation has released its March rankings

Azerbaijani judokas to compete in record-breaking Grand Slam
12 March 10:09
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas to compete in record-breaking Grand Slam

The Tbilisi Grand Slam, set to take place next week

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team
When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?
11 March 17:03
Football

When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?

Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash