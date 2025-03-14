Roster changes for Grand Prix in Tbilisi

There have been changes to the roster of the Azerbaijani women's judo team for the Grand Prix tournament, which will be held in Tbilisi.

Judokas Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Shafag Hamidova will not be traveling to the capital of Georgia, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, the team's final lineup includes four athletes: Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, and Gunel Hasanli (both 70 kg).

This Grand Prix will be the second ranking event of the season for Azerbaijani women judokas, following the similar tournament held in Baku, and will take place from March 21-23 in Tbilisi.

Idman.biz