The World Taekwondo Federation has released its March rankings.

Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist and European champion, Gashim Magomedov, remains second in the world rankings in the 58 kg weight category, Idman.biz reports.

Magomedov has maintained his previous position with 124.32 points.

Top-ranked athlete: Tae-Jun Park (South Korea) – 200.00 points

Idman.biz