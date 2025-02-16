16 February 2025
Six medals for Azerbaijani judokas on the opening day of the European Cup - PHOTO

Judo
News
16 February 2025 10:07
Azerbaijani judokas had a successful start at the European Cup for cadets in Šamorín, Slovakia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani athletes secured two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals on the first day of the tournament.

Medal Winners by Weight Category:

50 kg: Ibrahim Talibov – Silver, Anar Guliyev – Bronze
55 kg: All-Azerbaijani final, with Məhəmmədəli Husiyev claiming Gold and Rasul Alizada taking Silver
60 kg: Zeyd Alasgarov dominated his category, winning Gold, while İlkin Garayev finished in 7th place
66 kg: Ali Humbatov earned Bronze, while Ozgan Guliyev ended in 5th place

The European Cup kicked off on February 15 in Slovakia and continues in the coming days.

Idman.biz

