24 January 2025
EN

Major overhaul in Azerbaijan’s national judo teams: Trautman appointed as Performance Director - PHOTO

Judo
News
24 January 2025 09:45
35
Major overhaul in Azerbaijan’s national judo teams: Trautman appointed as Performance Director - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has announced several changes to the coaching staff across all age categories of the national judo teams.

This decision aims to align operations with international standards ahead of the new Olympic cycle and ensure a smooth transition of discovered talents to the elite athlete level, Idman.biz reports.

Commenting on the new appointments, AJF Executive Vice President Rashad Rasulov emphasized that these changes mark a significant step toward building an elite judo team capable of competing at the global level.

“The foreign experts we’ve brought in represent different judo schools, allowing us to incorporate best practices from around the world,” Rasulov stated. “This also creates an excellent opportunity for local coaches to enhance their skills. We are confident that our strengthened coaching team will play a crucial role in helping the Federation achieve its objectives.”

Richard Trautman appointed as the Performance Director, he will oversee and coordinate the activities of all age groups within the national teams. He will also continue as the head coach of the men’s senior national team.

Elkhan Mammadov, former head coach of the youth national team, now serves as the senior national team’s assistant head coach.

Robert Krawczyk, having coached Poland, Austria, and Belgium’s national teams, joins as an assistant head coach for the men’s senior national team. His athletes have frequently medaled at the Olympics, European Games, and Championships.

Rustam Alimli, previously the head coach of the cadet boys’ team, has been promoted to head coach of the junior boys’ national team.

Emin Iskandarov, formerly a coach for the cadet boys’ team, now leads as head coach.

The Tokai University graduate from Japan Kotaro Sasaki joins as a coach for both the junior and cadet boys’ teams, bringing extensive experience from Japan and Europe. Sasaki has coached medalists at World Championships across senior and junior levels.

Appointed as the head coach of the women’s national team, Amina Abdullatif brings experience from coaching France’s junior and cadet teams and serving as head of the judo department at the National Institute of Sport in France. Her athletes have earned multiple medals at World and European Championships.

Joining as a coach for the women’s national team, Sasha Herkenrath-Wimar has coached numerous international medalists since 2016.

The Federation has mutually parted ways with Rashad Mammadov, the former head coach of the women’s national team, and extended gratitude for his contributions.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation believes these changes will strengthen the national teams and foster future success in international competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes
12:24
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes

EJU has created a video featuring Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, who participated in a photo session
Heydarov and Kotsoiev join Paris 2024 Champions for exclusive photoshoot
23 January 15:31
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev join Paris 2024 Champions for exclusive photoshoot

Two of Azerbaijan's judo stars, Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, take part in a photoshoot with Olympic champions
Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals
23 January 13:01
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals

Young talents from the Atilla club make their mark at the international judo tournament in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani judo athletes to compete in Paris Grand Slam
23 January 11:39
Judo

Azerbaijani judo athletes to compete in Paris Grand Slam

54 countries have confirmed their participation in the Grand Slam tournament

Zelym Kotsoiev: "Hopeful for a new medal replacement"
22 January 16:08
Judo

Zelym Kotsoiev: "Hopeful for a new medal replacement"

Paris Olympic gold medalist Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) has raised concerns about the condition of his cherished medal
Kazakhstan and Serbia judo teams train in Baku - PHOTO
22 January 14:35
Judo

Kazakhstan and Serbia judo teams train in Baku - PHOTO

An international training camp has been organized in Baku

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash