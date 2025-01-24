Major overhaul in Azerbaijan’s national judo teams: Trautman appointed as Performance Director - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has announced several changes to the coaching staff across all age categories of the national judo teams.

This decision aims to align operations with international standards ahead of the new Olympic cycle and ensure a smooth transition of discovered talents to the elite athlete level, Idman.biz reports.

Commenting on the new appointments, AJF Executive Vice President Rashad Rasulov emphasized that these changes mark a significant step toward building an elite judo team capable of competing at the global level.

“The foreign experts we’ve brought in represent different judo schools, allowing us to incorporate best practices from around the world,” Rasulov stated. “This also creates an excellent opportunity for local coaches to enhance their skills. We are confident that our strengthened coaching team will play a crucial role in helping the Federation achieve its objectives.”

Richard Trautman appointed as the Performance Director, he will oversee and coordinate the activities of all age groups within the national teams. He will also continue as the head coach of the men’s senior national team.

Elkhan Mammadov, former head coach of the youth national team, now serves as the senior national team’s assistant head coach.

Robert Krawczyk, having coached Poland, Austria, and Belgium’s national teams, joins as an assistant head coach for the men’s senior national team. His athletes have frequently medaled at the Olympics, European Games, and Championships.

Rustam Alimli, previously the head coach of the cadet boys’ team, has been promoted to head coach of the junior boys’ national team.

Emin Iskandarov, formerly a coach for the cadet boys’ team, now leads as head coach.

The Tokai University graduate from Japan Kotaro Sasaki joins as a coach for both the junior and cadet boys’ teams, bringing extensive experience from Japan and Europe. Sasaki has coached medalists at World Championships across senior and junior levels.

Appointed as the head coach of the women’s national team, Amina Abdullatif brings experience from coaching France’s junior and cadet teams and serving as head of the judo department at the National Institute of Sport in France. Her athletes have earned multiple medals at World and European Championships.

Joining as a coach for the women’s national team, Sasha Herkenrath-Wimar has coached numerous international medalists since 2016.

The Federation has mutually parted ways with Rashad Mammadov, the former head coach of the women’s national team, and extended gratitude for his contributions.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation believes these changes will strengthen the national teams and foster future success in international competitions.

Idman.biz