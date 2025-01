The number of teams registering for the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Baku, set to take place from February 14-16, continues to rise.

Idman.biz reports that judokas from 27 countries have confirmed their participation in the competition.

At the top of the participant list is Matthias Cassé (81 kg) from Belgium, the 2021 World Champion, according to the current rankings.

Idman.biz