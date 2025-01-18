18 January 2025
11 judokas will come to Baku from Germany

18 January 2025 14:26
The squad of German judo team for the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16 has been announced.

There are 11 judokas in the team, which includes world-famous athletes, Idman.biz reports.

Judokas such as Giovanna Scoccimarro (70 kg), bronze medalist Masha Ballhaus (52 kg), and national veteran Igor Wandtke (73 kg) can be mentioned in the team.

Also in Baku are Maximilian Haider (60 kg), Martin Setz (66 kg), Shamil Dzavbatyrov, Timo Cavelius (both 81 kg), Fabian Kansy (90 kg), Seija Ballhaus (57 kg), Alina Boehm and Anna Olek (both 78 kg) will fight.

