Matthias Casse to shine at Baku Grand Slam

Belgian judo star Matthias Casse, a world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, will compete at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

Casse, who competes in the 81kg category, has previously reached the podium twice at the event in Baku: securing a bronze in 2019 and a silver two years ago, Idman.biz reports.

Belgium's team consists of seven athletes, including two-time world championship medalist Toma Nikiforov in the 100kg category.

The tournament will be held from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

