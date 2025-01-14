14 January 2025
Aspiring Champions: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoyev inspire the next generation – PHOTO

Judo
News
14 January 2025 16:01
Aspiring Champions: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoyev inspire the next generation – PHOTO

Judo remains one of the most beloved sports in Azerbaijan, and there’s no doubt about its popularity.

The numerous victories achieved on international stages, including World and European Championships, have drawn children and teenagers to the tatami.

The recent Olympic triumphs of Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics have added a new spark to the dreams of today’s youth, inspiring them to aim for Olympic glory.

Idman.biz presents a photo report showcasing the enthusiasm, determination, and effort of young judokas training at the Atilla club, as they steadily progress toward their Olympic dreams.

